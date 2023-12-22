The PNW memories I’ll never forget

Kylie Zieminski’s favorite school year memory is making a commercial for a local coffee shop in her video production class.

“The commercial was for Steam Whistle Coffee Roasters, which is a small coffee shop located in Crown Point,” said the senior Communication major. “We did a promo video for them. We got the owner to do a voice-over explaining how and why she started the business. She also gave more details on what they have to offer and what makes them different from other coffee shops.

“We went to the shop and got a B-roll of the place, and once we were done, we edited a final version of the commercial with all of those elements,” said Zieminski.

“There were about 15 of us that worked on it,” she said. “It turned out great. It was so much fun working hands-on with my peers, learning more about video production, and drinking coffee, too.

“The whole process including coming up with our idea,” Zieminski said. “Going out and shooting and editing probably took a total of a month and a half.

She said that she was both excited and nervous about the project.

“Once it was over, I was super relieved and happy that we accomplished something like that,” she said.

Zieminski said she learned a lot from this project – including teamwork, planning, and time management.

“It was something that took a lot of hard work and collaboration and in the end, we made it work,” she said.

“The owner of Steam Whistle Coffee Roasters was very happy with the commercial. “I even think she said she was going to use it on her social media pages,” said Zieminski.

Zieminski said that going through this process will help her down the road.

“It helped me in my future job as it allowed me to collaborate and work as a team, as well as allowed me to experiment with a bunch of different technical skills. It will also be a great addition to my portfolio,” she said.





