The PNW memories I’ll never forget

One memory stands out for Alondra Diaz.

“My favorite memory from this school year was the third annual Hispanic Heritage Festival,” said the senior Criminal Justice major. “It was an amazing time for everyone that was involved.

“They had a bunch of food vendors with authentic Mexican food, games, and even live performances from comedians and two different mariachi bands, Xel-Ha Escuela De Danza Mariachi and Mariachi Monumental De Mexico,” she said. “I think it was a great way for Hispanic students to feel like they’re at home again, but I also think it was awesome to see non-Hispanic people being introduced to our culture.

“Out of all the amazing things that were at the festival, I think my favorite was seeing the multiple PNW organizations that set up booths letting Hispanic students know about the different resources that we have here,” she said.

“I can only imagine how hard it is being from a different country and not knowing how to interact with other people because of things such as language barriers and culture differences, but groups such as the Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives and Unidos help so many people with things such as that.”

Diaz was heavily involved in putting this festival together, so seeing it be such a success was special for her.

“I work for the office of Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives, which was involved in setting up the multiple events during Hispanic Heritage Month, which was Sept. 14 to Oct. 13, when the festival took place,” she said.

“We worked hard on the various events that took place throughout the month, so seeing that it was such a big success made us all feel really good,” Diaz said. Our main goal was for the whole PNW community to be united as one, regardless of race or ethnicity, and I think we accomplished that.”





