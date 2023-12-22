The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Student ambassadors are the face of PNW for visiting high schoolers

Jonathan BradfordDecember 22, 2023
Brian Esquivel
Junior Daniel Sek and freshman Lyanne Dagadu lead prospective PNW students through the campus on one of the many tours conducted during the year.

For prospects visiting PNW, the face of the university is often a student ambassador. 

“They work all our tours, they are always engaging, personable, and energetic when showing prospective students and their families why PNW is the place to be,” said Julie Wiejak, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. 

She feels ambassadors are the most important element of the tours. 

This semester, Student Life expects to conduct nearly 40 campus tours, hosting about 1,500 students.

Leading those tours will be student ambassadors who are well-trained in all things PNW. But Wiejak said their greatest value to visitors is their personal experiences with the school.

” We want them on the tour to speak about why they chose PNW, why they love PNW, and why they think that prospective students should attend here too,” she said. 

Jabari Timmie Lones, a sophomore student ambassador studying Finance, tries to give visiting students what she calls “a taste of what college is like at Purdue.

“When students and kids that come to PNW tours would ask questions and get overexcited about the campus life that’s when I know I am making a change,” he said. 

Campus tours are run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in Hammond and every Monday and Wednesday in Westville.  

 
