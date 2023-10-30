The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Daniel Sek

Leonard PowellOctober 30, 2023

Daniel Sek wants PNW’s next chancellor to be more interactive and extroverted. 

As someone who has worked on new student orientation for the past three years, the junior Criminal Justice major said he has only seen Chancellor Thomas Keon once. 

“The chancellor should be getting involved with the students more frequently,” Sek said. “I want to hear him speak about active things on campus.”

Sek also wants the new chancellor to get closer to students – and maybe even get more involved with student organizations and events. Sek said he wants the new chancellor to be more open to walking around campus and engaging with students. 

He said he believes PNW needs a chancellor who better understands students and can make the campus feel like a safe zone for me. 

Most of all, Sek wants the new chancellor to avoid repeating Keon’s mistake of attracting critical attention for comments he made during the December 2022 commencement ceremony. At one point, Keon spoke gibberish in a sing-song voice and said it was his version of an Asian language. The remarks attracted criticism from faculty and groups across the nation.

“I was not happy with Tom Keon’s unethical remarks at the school graduation,” Sek said. “It made our school look bad … I hope this new chancellor makes the students feel welcomed and safe.” 

 
