University launches programs to increase student retention rates

PNW has introduced new policies and programs to prevent the loss of students and promote undergraduates’ success.

Like schools across the nation, the university has had a problem retaining students. The National Student Clearinghouse reports that one in four university students nationwide transfers school– or drops out.

“Student retention isn’t an institutional problem,” said Catrina Terrell, the newly appointed Student Success and Peer Mentor coordinator. “But [it] is a societal concern.”

She believes the key to improved student retention is to provide the support they need to succeed.

“There’s a need for more resources in the retention effort,” Terrell said. “To address retention effectively, we must recognize that each student’s higher-learning experience is unique.”

Terrell’s job is to consult with students on academic probation, get them back on track for graduation and keep them enrolled.

She said she monitors students’ academic performances while helping them acclimate to the university.

“Everyone who walks in the front door doesn’t always make it out the back door,” said Terrell. “There is much effort when it comes to admissions and … culminating with the active promotion of commencement. However, there is a middle point in this. educational journey. We need to concentrate more effort on the middle, the most important part of this journey.”

She said students who transfer from PNW or drop out often do so because they lack a connection with the university. Some confront emotional or academic problems. Often these students find themselves on academic probation or flunking out.

To address those issues, the university has introduced two new programs.

ONWARD Planning identifies students’ strengths and weaknesses and works with them to design a plan to overcome shortcomings or deficiencies.

Satisfactory Academic Progress, which is specifically for students on financial aid, is a program designed to keep undergraduates on track academically.

Terrell also connects incoming freshmen with Honors College students months before they arrive at the university. That sort of peer mentoring means an Honors College student supports a freshman throughout their first year at school.

To get assistance, students can request an appointment with Terrell through the university website or by emailing her at [email protected] or calling her at 219.989.2561.