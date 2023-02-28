One application due Wednesday reaches up to 140 grants

The road to success just got a little easier for students.

Students have till March 1 to fill out a single, simple application to apply for up to 140 donor-funded scholarships. The 2023-24 PNW Scholarship Application is available online at PNW.edu/financial-aid.

“All of these scholarships don’t require any additional efforts on the students’ part,” said Amy Hemingway, Development Operations manager.

Once submitted, students are automatically evaluated for scholarships they are eligible for.

“Students are considered with some depending on major, GPA, financial need,” said Hemingway. “Every single one has their own unique criteria. A student doesn’t need to know any of that background.”

While students can apply for most PNW scholarships by filling out the general application, there are some donor-funded scholarships that require additional effort, such as a referral from a professor or a written statement.

The Office of Financial Aid also recommends students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid as well.

“Some scholarships require a FAFSA on file for award consideration,” said Brad Remmenga, Director of Financial Aid.

All scholarships are funded by donors, including community members, alumni and corporations.

The deadline for students to apply is March 1 for the current 2023-24 award year. Students who miss the deadline still have an opportunity to receive funds.

“If we don’t get any qualified candidates, what we try to do is open the deadline,” said Hemingway. “You would be highly likely to be funded if you apply. Don’t think that you don’t qualify.”