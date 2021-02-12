University schedules virtual activities to celebrate and honor Black History Month

Atlanta-based poet Ashlee Haze will host a Petty Poetry virtual workshop on Feb. 16 to instruct students how to express emotion through words. Source Bass/Schuler Entertainment

The challenge for PNW in offering Black History Month activities this month was finding ways to make them inclusive as virtually all classes and meetings are online.

The result has been the creation of virtual events designed to appeal to a variety of interests and passions. All, however, have one thing in common:

“We focus on education, involvement and discussion of Black History Month,” said Magdalena Madrigal, Student Life coordinator. “Everything is easily accessible for everyone.”

Activities range from the educational to the fun:

Black History Art Contest. Throughout the month, students can create and submit artwork paying tribute to the power, grace and versatility of Black history. By month’s end, students will select winning entries. Winners will get Amazon gift cards!

“Black-ish” Watch Party. On Feb. 8, the university will host a Zoom-based virtual watch party and discussion of “Hope” (season two, episode 16) from the series “Black-ish.”

Petty Poetry. On Feb. 16, Poet Ashlee Haze will host a virtual poetry workshop where students will learn to write petty poetry, which enables people to express emotions and process anger, grief, jealousy and bitterness.

Black History Month Poetry Slam. This year’s event will feature artists from New York, California, Chicago and Miami.

Black and Brilliant Academic Bowl. Teams will be tested on their knowledge and pride of Black history.

“These events reflect PNW’s active commitment to come together and are coordinated by students, faculty and staff across the university,” stated Yohlunda Mosley, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “As educators, scholars and just simply individuals who want to learn more about one another, we are proud of the many ways that we will engage students and our community this month and throughout the year.”

For more information about the university’s Black history activities, students should visit the Back History Month page of www.pnw.edu.