Students try to figure out what Thanksgiving holiday will look like in a socially distanced, COVID-19 world

As Thanksgiving approaches the campus scenery is changing to match the season. Students wonder how holiday get-togethers are going to be different this year as they find ways to connect with friends, family and loved ones in an evironment that has imposed COVID-19 restrictions. Photo by Shannon Yardley

With the holidays fast approaching, many students are wondering how to spend Thanksgiving with their families.

“I have a really big family and we will usually have a big sleepover and get together for one last movie before we all go to bed,” says senior Stephaine Cordova, who is studying broadcasting.

Cordova and her family have had to make some changes in their Thanksgiving plans because of COVID-19.

“This year it will probably have fewer of us now,” she said.“The majority of us want to keep each other safe and try to give love and thanks from afar.”

Junior Political Science major Tyler Haddad’s family has also opted to keep a safe distance this year.

“Since I was a toddler, it was a family tradition to go to my grandmother’s house each Thanksgiving,” he said. “But this year we are doing it at our house and not inviting anyone.”

The change is meant to protect family members, he said.

“I understand the heightened risk the pandemic poses to my grandparents,” Haddad said. “So the best idea was to keep it simple, safe and socially distanced this year and we are even thinking about using Zoom or Skype as a way to get connected with the rest of our family.”

Besides the actual day of Thanksgiving, students look forward to the exclusive deals that pop up on the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday.

“I like the discounts,” says Diana Muro, psychology major. “I usually go to the Michigan City mall with my friends and I’m going to really miss that this year.”

Along with everything else, Thanksgiving will feel unfamiliar.

“I believe the holidays will be difficult for everyone,” Cordova said. “But if we students do what we believe is best to protect our family, I think we can see that the gift of life is the best thing we can truly be grateful for.”