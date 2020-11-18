Sean Connery’s death revives best Bond debate

Top 10 Bond movies - and the actor who played him Metacritic, a website that aggregates reviews of films, TV shows, albums and video games, ranked the 24 Bond movies released by Eon Productions, the British company that has produced 007 films since 1961. The ranking is based on critical reviews of the films. 1: Goldfinger (1964) Sean Connery 2: From Russia with Love (1963) Sean Connery 3: Casino Royale (2006) Daniel Craig 4: Skyfall (2012) Daniel Craig 5: Dr. No (1962) Sean Connery 6: Moonraker (1979) Roger Moore 7: Golden Eye (1995) Pierce Bronsan 8: Thunderball (1965) Sean Connery 9: Octopussy (1983) Roger Moore 10: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) George Lazenby

The death of Scottish actor Sean Connery in October inevitably raises the question: Who was the best James Bond?

Connery was the first of seven actors to play the British spy on film and is typically acknowledged as one of the best Bonds – if not the best. In his seven 007 movies, he clearly defined the character and helped to popularize him.

PNW students were stunned at his death.

“It was sad hearing about Sean Connery’s death,” said Alex Bishop, a senior majoring in marketing. “Growing up I would watch the James Bond movies in the living room with my family.”

Although Connery was the original Bond, he isn’t Bishop’s favorite.

“I like Daniel Craig,” Bishop said. “He portrays a very sleek and modern version of James Bond.”

Nursing student Megan Siminski, is torn between Connery and Daniel Craig, who has appeared in five Bond films, including one scheduled for release next year.

“It’s a tie for me for different reasons,” she said. “Sean Connery is the original and his one-liners after 007’s kills are hilarious, unexpected quips. [However,] my top two favorite movies are with Daniel Craig, ‘Casino Royale’ and ‘Skyfall.’ I think that’s a combination of the writing, director, and actor.”

In all, seven actors have portrayed Bond in 28 movies. The others include Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby and David Niven.

Erica Felix, sophomore in nursing, doesn’t have a favorite actor but her favorite James Bond movie is “Spectre,” which stars Craig.

“It [starts] in Mexico City, where James Bond learns about an organization called ‘Spectre’,” Felix said. “He has to find the enemy’s daughter to take them down. There’s just a lot of cool settings where everything takes place.”

Bishop agrees with Felix.

“It is very modern compared to the other movies,” Bishop said. “Plus, it has Daniel Craig in it.”

James Bond enthusiasts are excited about the next film in the franchise “No Time to Die,” which is scheduled to be released in April of 2021.

“I hope the COVID-19 pandemic gets better and it will be safe enough to go to the movie theater,” Bishop said. “I’m excited to see it when it comes out.”