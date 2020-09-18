Golf outings bring a chance to get out and support PNW athletes

PNW cancelled fall league sports because of COVID-19, but the school is still hosting two golf fundraisers in September and October.

The two events – the Sept. 21 Chancellor’s Invitational Golf Outing at the Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, and the Oct. 5 Powers-Purdue University Northwest Golf Invitational at Briar Ridge Country Club in Schererville – will raise funds for PNW’s athletic scholarships.

NCAA reports that 62 percent of all Division II student-athletes receive some level of athletics aid. More than 250 student athletes compete on 15 PNW Pride teams.

Participation in these events is open to alumni, fans, sponsors and the community.

For information about the Chancellor’s Invitational, or to register to participate, contact Tom Albano at 219-989-1107 or [email protected] or Brandon Swanson at 219-989-2314 or [email protected].

To register for the Power-Purdue event, visit www.pnw.edu/Powers-PNW-Golf. Anyone interested in more information, including pairing, foursomes and available sponsorships, should call 219-989-2540.