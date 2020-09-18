Esports expands competition as other PNW teams cancel play

League of Legends is a quintessential esport. Its official tournament in 2018 featured a $6.4 million prize pool, the third largest in esports history, according to Dot Esports.

While most fall sports have been suspended by COVID-19, the Pride’s new esport team is expanding competition in anticipation of its first season. The team announced it will begin competing in “Call of Duty.”

The title brings with it four games in which the Pride will compete, including “Overwatch,” “Hearthstone” and “Super Smash Bros.” Other games are being considered. The team will begin competing in “League of Legends” and “Rocket League” in the 2021-2022 season.

“With the addition of Call of Duty, we continue to see a diverse catalog of games for our team,” said coach Justin Bragg. “I am really excited to be laying the foundation for our new Esports program,”

The team is still recruiting content creators, analysts, student-coaches, social media managers and broadcasters for all titles for Fall 2021 and beyond. Anyone interested should contact Bragg at [email protected] or fill out the Esports Interest Form at pnwathletics.com.