Pioneer will publish online during suspension

In response to this unprecedented action, the Pioneer team has decided to embrace an online format for the duration of the suspension. While campus will still be operational, our primary audience will not be there to access our physical prints. Therefore, we will try to post updated content twice a week. Students can access Pioneer articles via our social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — or our website, https://www.pnwpioneer.com. The goal of the Pioneer team to keep the university community informed during this period of confusion.

