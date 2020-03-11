B-ball coach named top female administrator

Courtney Locke, hired as PNW head women’s basketball coach in April, has been named interim senior woman administrator, the highest-ranking female position at the school’s athletic department.

The senior woman administrator designation is designed “to promote meaningful representation of women in the leadership and management of college sports,” according to the NCAA. Locke will serve in the interim role in addition to being PNW’s head women’s basketball coach.

“Courtney has been outstanding in her leadership of our women’s basketball team, and I look forward to seeing her interact with more student-athletes in this new designation,” said Rick Costello, athletic director.

The senior woman administrator provides a role model for student athletes.

“It is a privilege to work with the Pride student athletes,” said Locke. “I am excited to serve in this expanded role and I look forward to further enhancing the student-athlete experience.”

Soon after being announced PNW’s new head women’s coach, Locke told local media that she feels a commitment to helping women athletes to develop and progress.

“It’s a responsibility to lead these young women and invest in them and help them,” she told the Chicago Tribune.

The women’s basketball team recently completed its first season under Locke. The team won five of its 20 conference games.

Locke came to PNW with more than 13 years of experience as an NCAA Division I assistant coach.

During her tenure as an assistant, Locke helped four programs to conference titles and NCAA tournament appearances. And throughout her career, she has developed 24 all-conference players highlighted by WNBA forward Emma Cannon.

Before arriving at PNW, Locke served as an assistant coach at Texas San Antonio, California Santa Barbara, Central Florida, Lipscomb and the University of Hawaii.

Locke was a four-year letter winner at Rutgers University from 2002 to 2006. She helped lead the team to a pair of Big East regular season championships, four NCAA Tournament appearances, an Elite Eight appearance in 2005 and Sweet Sixteen showing in 2006.