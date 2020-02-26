Administration unveils plans to promote mutual growth with area communities

Chancellor Thomas Keon envisions a PNW that's more integrated with communities throughout the Region.

As an aspiring metropolitan university, PNW administrators see the school extending its resources to the community and students by creating facilities and programs to promote jobs and opportunities in NWI.

Although not yet officially recognized as a metropolitan university by the Indiana Commission of Higher Education, Chancellor Thomas L. Keon believes PNW already fits the definition.

“The real piece that I like to focus on is that instead . . . of living like an oasis in the middle of a geographic area, the university promotes social, economic and cultural activities to and with the community,” said Keon.

He cites PNW’s efforts to educate and advise students and residents of LaPorte, Lake and Porter counties, help companies develop in the area and create opportunities across the region.

“One of the things I personally am more attuned to is the university helping stimulate economic development. So that when our students leave us . . . we have jobs for them here,” said Keon.

As part of its metropolitan mission, PNW has converted two community buildings on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond into public centers serving the Region.

The PNW Community Counseling Center at 7030 Indianapolis Blvd. offers family, couple, behavioral and addiction counseling to both students and residents in need. Counseling is provided by graduate students.

The Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center at 7150 Indianapolis Blvd. provides training and opportunities to anyone in the community interested in pursuing manufacturing or product development. Equipped with robots and machinery provided by local businesses, the center represents the collaborative relationship between PNW and the community.

In September of 2017, PNW joined forces with the Southshore Leadership Center in Portage to help further integration into the community.

“[SSLC] leadership programs help introduce young professionals . . . to what NWI is all about. They currently run a program for the community, a high school program and they run a program for PNW staff members,” said Keon.

As part of its evolution into a metropolitan university, PNW is introducing doctoral programs. The Indiana Commission of Higher Education recently approved the university’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

“Eventually we’re going to have four doctoral programs . . . which attracts better quality faculty and graduate students,” said Keon. “Then, you start to attract better undergraduate students which then betters the whole [region] by attracting more businesses that want to locate here.”