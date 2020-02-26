Living (and eating) affordably as a student in Hammond

No matter how many hours they work, typical college students tend to run out of cash every semester.

Edvisors, a company that helps students and parents plan and pay for college, reports that nearly two-thirds or 64.5% of undergraduates completely run out of money by the end of the semester. Most students cope by eating ramen noodles for dinner or scraping together pennies to buy an iced coffee during the 2-to-6 afternoon deal at Dunkin Donuts.

But some local retailers offer student discounts to help stretch limited dollars just a bit farther. Here is a roundup of convenient deals:

Dunkin Donuts, 7410 Kennedy Ave., just minutes from campus, offers a 10% discount for students, faculty and staff with a PNW ID. This discount cannot be combined with any other deals, such as the $1 happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“You take notice to the businesses that care enough to offer student discounts. Dunkin cares for students more than Starbucks,” said Jose Huizar, a Computer Science major.

Fast-food restaurants like Subway, Chic-fil-A, Qdoba and Chipotle nationwide also offer student discounts such as free drinks with purchase.

Taco Fuerte, 6949 Indianapolis Blvd., in Hammond, does not offer a student discount, but does sell dollar tacos all day. It is perfect for those days when ramen noodles are not cutting it.

There are also many non-food related discounts available to students.

Local entertainment venues offer multiple ways to save. Movie tickets for students are available at the GQT Portage 16 Imax at 6550 American Way for $6.50. Also, Olympia Lanes bowling alley, at 4150 Calumet Ave., offers discounts, such as free shoe rental.

Students can also find discounts on some of the technology they may need for school. Apple offers an education discount to students, staff, and students’ parents: up to $400 on Macs, $50 on select iPads, 5% to 10% on accessories, 50% on Apple Music and 20% on AppleCare+ device protection.

Amazon Prime offers students a free six-month trial that includes free two-day shipping and unlimited streaming of Prime movies and TV shows with a valid student email. Most companies give students discounts because they are aware that students have lower disposable income and want students to get hooked on the brand.

Closer to home, the university has noticed its students’ struggles and has taken initiative to help.

To help students search for internships and job offers, the College of Humanities, Education and Social Science has created a Career Closet, where students can pick up free professional clothing.

The idea for the pop-up career closet came from CHESS Dean Elaine Carey.

“If we know students are struggling with food and housing then we know professional clothing will also be a need,” said Rachel Pollack, CHESS web and events coordinator. “So far the events hosted by the university have been very successful, with far more resources provided.”