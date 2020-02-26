Chicken Sandwich War opens front in The Region’s eateries

The news has divided the country, tearing friends apart and making brother turn on sister. The issue? Who makes the best chicken sandwich.

On Aug. 12, Popeyes shook the fast food industry when it released a new crispy chicken sandwich that many viewed as a jab against rival Chick-fil-A. Popeyes’ Twitter account even poked fun at Chick-fil-A’s closed-on-Sunday policy by touting the fact that the Popeyes sandwich is available seven days a week.

Thus started the chicken sandwich war.

The lines at Popeyes nationwide wrapped around the stores. Fights broke out between frustrated customers. One man was fatally stabbed over allegedly cutting in line.

Today, PNW students can enlist in the chicken sandwich war by checking out the various fast food options available at restaurants within eight miles from campus. Here’s a run-down of the combatants:

At number six, the worst of the sandwiches tested was the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, priced at $5.93, from the McDonald’s at 515 Ridge Road in Munster. It is served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. The first thing you notice when opening the sandwich box is a whiff of stale chicken and lettuce. Surprisingly, the sandwich is better than its first impression, but the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken breast is just a glorified McChicken. Save two dollars and just get the McChicken instead. The taste is the same and it is not stale.

Ranked fifth is the Crispy Chicken for $5.72, from the Burger King at 10319 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. It is served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. The toasted and buttered bun is soft and looks and smells more appetizing than McDonalds’. The chicken is crisper and tastes better with the mayo, but really is nothing special. Imagine microwavable frozen crispy chicken strips you make at home.

At number four is Crispy Chicken Sandwich for $5.38 from Wendy’s at 8003 Calumet Ave. in Munster. It is also served with lettuce and mayo. Wendy’s beats its bigger competitors on both price and quality. Despite the bun being borderline soggy, the chicken breast is larger. The Crispy Chicken does not taste microwaved, is very tender and the mayo tastes smoother and richer.

The number three spot goes to the Crispy Chicken sandwich for $3.99, from Popeyes at 6740 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond. It is served with mayo and two pickles. The bun is slightly burned, but the mayo is definitely the best of the six. Still, even though it is the least expensive sandwich, the Crispy Chicken does not live up to its hype. It is a great sandwich, no question, but it is difficult to understand why people are getting into fights over it.

At number two comes a classic: the number one from Chick-fil-A at 17450 Halsted St. in Homewood. The $4.43 sandwich is served with two pickles. Comparing the Popeyes sandwich and the Chick-fil-A sandwich is difficult. But when it comes down to it, Chick-fil-A’s thing is chicken sandwiches. The company has perfected its sandwich. It does look like an ordinary chicken breast that could have been made at home, but the taste is definitely something that is not generic or homemade. The pickles complement the sandwich very well. The difference between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A is the signature Chick-fil-A sauce, which is a mixture of mustard, mayonnaise, dijon mustard and various ingredients. The sandwich is not served with the sauce, but after ordering, the cashier asks for your sauce preference.

Finally, number one. Shockingly, the Build Your Own Crispy Chicken Sandwich for $6.36 from Meathead’s at 9140 Calumet Ave in Munster, reigns supreme. The build-your-own style allows whoever orders the sandwich to choose their favorite toppings. To match the other sandwiches, my order included lettuce, tomato and mayo, but Meatheads does offer more toppings, like cooked or raw onions, a variety of vegetables, sauces and seasonings – even pineapple! It is the most expensive sandwich, but the enormous piece of chicken makes up for it. Meatheads serves the largest chicken portion of the six. The large lettuce leaf can overpower the sandwich, but removing it makes the experience much better. The bun is perfectly buttered and toasted which brings the whole sandwich together.

With the chicken sandwich wars still raging on, there is a side for everyone. And with all six of the restaurants having multiple locations in the area, it is not difficult for everyone to come up with their own rankings.