New CSC help desk extends its hours

Students can get technical support four hours longer every day, thanks to the opening of a new Customer Service Center in SULB.

The CSC was conveniently placed at the library’s front desk to help students with common problems that occur with personal devices, Blackboard, passwords, Duo Mobile accounts and other technological inconveniences.

The change put CSC employees in a centralized location for easier student access and safer operation from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The original CSC location, which continues to operate, is hidden away in the depths of the Powers building in room 216, operating between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“A lot of students didn’t even know we were back here,” said CSC lead Jim Nagy. “Everyone and everything is over by the library, so this change just makes things easier, more convenient for students.”

CSC employees are now waiting in their new location to answer students frequently asked and sometimes odd questions.

“We had one student come in with a melted computer,” said Emily Glover, CSC front desk worker. “He came in and said his laptop was smoking a lot. The bottom was actually melted. These are issues we can’t do anything about.”

Multiple CSC employees agreed that Duo Mobile is at the heart of the university’s most frequent and frustrating student issues.

“I had one student call in and say that their Duo fob wasn’t working,” said Nagy. “Turned out they had been holding it upside down the entire time. She was reading off the numbers as letters!”

Customer Service Center Lead: Jim Nagy

Email contact: [email protected]

CSC Phone: 219-989-2888