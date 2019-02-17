Highland fire felt on campus

A university press release sent on Feb. 1 states all residents living in the Hampton-In-Highland complex were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A Feb. 8 fire at the Hampton-In-Highland apartment building, which is located near the Hammond campus, displaced six PNW students, according to Brian Miller, director of public safety.

Miller said several of the students were in the apartments directly affected by the fire and have lost a significant amount of their belongings. No individuals were injured in the fire.

In response, the PNW community has solicited donations of food, clothing and toiletries from PNW students and community members for the displaced students, and offered temporary housing to the students.

Mike Rivera, resident hall director, said the Housing and Residential Education department is providing emergency shelter to three of the six students.

Miller said the remaining students found other living arrangements.

Magdalena Madrigal, office of student life graduate assistant and coordinator of donation efforts, said the office of Student Life, office of Global Engagement, dean of students and SGA have worked together to gather items for the displaced students.

Madrigal said the donation drive has totaled about ten full-size bags of clothing between the Hammond and Westville campuses. She continued that the various offices are in contact with the Community of Christ Church and Lincoln Street Christian Church, both of which are in Highland, who have about 80 bags of donations along with various gift cards for the families involved.

“We appreciate the community and student body’s efforts in helping with this cause,” Madrigal said.

James Schooley, SGA president, said the organization is looking to make a monetary donation to those affected by the fire in the coming months.

“We are honored to have the ability to help students when they need it most,” Schooley said.