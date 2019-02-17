Faculty Senate approves committee to analyze Westville campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

PNW’s Faculty Senate approved the creation of an ad hoc committee assigned with analyzing and making recommendations for the Westville campus during the Feb. 8 Senate meeting.

The committee, which is comprised of Faculty, students and staff from both campuses, comes in response to a series of discussions and disagreements between senior administrators, faculty and students over travel requirements, enrollment and the utilization of facilities. Since unification in July 2016, the Westville campus has endured numerous enrollment-based class cancellations, resulting in the need for Westville students to travel to the Hammond campus.

The document presented by the Faculty Senate, 18- 12, notes that discussions involving the Westville campus have relied on “anecdotal” information, contending that discussions and future decisions should draw from data-based findings instead.

“The purpose of this effort will be to discover ways to more efficiently utilize the facilities, faculty and staff of the Westville venue to improve student recruitment, retention and the best education we can provide for our students,” the document states.

Faculty Senate members called for the consideration of past promises from administrators to faculty, staff and students during the analysis, and noted that they would like students to have the ability to complete degrees without needing to travel between campuses.

Anthony Sindone, College of Business senator and ad hoc committee chair, said the committee seeks to optimize the use of both campuses by drawing on qualitative and quantitative data.

Ralph Mueller, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and provost, said the committee should also seek input from different PNW community members about specific needs. He added that he looks forward to hearing the committee’s findings and recommendations.

Contributions were made by Amanda Lopez, Editor-in-Chief