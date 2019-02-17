Black Student Union competes in Mock Rock & Spirit Rally on Feb. 13. The organization took first place in the competition

After the polar vortex disrupted the Homecoming Week schedule, the Office of Alumni Relations changed the celebration to a monthlong schedule of activity.

Removed from the cold and snowy conditions, the Homecoming Carnival offered free food, games with prizes, tables with activities and a photo booth to students and PNW community members in SULB on the Hammond campus and LSFB on the Westville campus.

Dallas said the event functioned to give students and community members a break from classes and work. He stated that he was pleased to see the number of students who attended the event.

Dallas said he would like to see a similar event held outside, explaining that the open space will allow for different activities.

Kayla Vasilko, a sophomore English major, said she appreciated the effort that the student life staff put into the event, citing the various activities for which students could participate.

Katerina Bakas, sophomore communication major, also felt that the event went well, but that more marketing and an outdoor event might have been nice and aided in attracting more students.

Homecoming Month will end with the Mane Event on Feb. 21, which consists of back-to-back basketball games of the men’s and women’s team against Ferris State.