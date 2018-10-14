Editorial: Students win at PNW’s expense

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Following the Purdue Trustees Oct. 12 decision to withdraw a proposal to change the masthead of diplomas to reflect the campus where they were earned, PNW administration and faculty congratulated students for challenging the proposal with protests and online petitions.

Ralph Mueller, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost, said during Friday’s Faculty Senate meeting that the student response was “phenomenal” and that it was “great to see students express themselves about a very important issue.” (These comments were night-and-day compared to the administration’s initial comments, which called the change “an exciting step forward for PNW.”)

It is true: students on both the Westville and Hammond campuses exhibited what an organized, concerted effort can accomplish. Similarly, students communicated that they can unify around a central message despite lingering animosity toward the 2016 unification of Purdue North Central and Purdue Calumet. And SGA showed that they are willing to go to bat for students, as seen by their drafting of letters to the Purdue Trustees and presence at the Trustees meeting.

But what did this effort really accomplish for PNW? What did we, as students, win?

We showed passion, but for retaining the status quo.

The status quo of being “Convenient Purdue,” that offers Purdue University diplomas at a fraction of the price.

This idea, that attending PNW is equivalent to attending the main campus, has largely been perpetuated by the offering of Purdue University diplomas and is ingrained into the institution, even dating back to the days of Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central prior to unification. In fact, this language is displayed nicely on a 1999 South Shore poster in CLO: “Purdue Calumet: Pride of Purdue convenience of Calumet.”

The diploma proposal caused us, as a community, to confront this deceptive language, but we decided that continuing this practice is worth fighting for.

We showed that we are willing to speak up, but for superficial reasons.

Important, unanswered questions just beneath the surface level were not asked by the students. Questions such as: Why, after years of offering a largely uniform diploma across campuses, did the Purdue Trustees find it necessary to distinguish them? Why is it not necessary now?

According to reporting by The Pioneer, the catalyst for the proposal was Purdue Global. Purdue Global, the online, for-profit university, formerly known as Kaplan University, was purchased by Purdue in April 2017. Purdue’s Trustees saw the need to differentiate Purdue University diplomas from Purdue Global diplomas. This change was then proposed to all campuses within the Purdue system.

But these concerns were overlooked; they were seen as tangential to the main issue: save our Purdue University diplomas. Students, instead, focused on improbable fallouts from having PNW on the masthead of their diplomas, such as employers looking down on them for not having the same diploma as a graduate from Purdue University West Lafayette. (Even though diplomas already signal on the bottom where they were awarded.)

We showed that we are satisfied as long as Purdue University sits atop our diplomas, regardless of whether or not it empowers our own institution. In fact, just look at the headlines from many media outlets that covered the protests:

“Purdue University Northwest students upset diplomas will reflect satellite campus location” — ABC7 Chicago; “Diploma change angers PNW students” — The NewsDispatch; “Purdue Northwest students plan protest after school announces it will designate satellite campus on diploma” — Chicago Tribune.

Do the headlines reflect a campus community that is proud of what it is?

The students won. But because they championed a short-sighted solution that didn’t address long-term, systemic issues, they were awarded a hollow victory.