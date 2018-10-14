The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

Library digitizes archive of student newspapers

Clayton-Adam Johnson, Staff WriterOctober 14, 20181 Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The PNW library unveiled a digital archive of PNW, Purdue Calumet and Purdue North Central university newspapers dating back to 1953.

Joseph Coates, university archivist, said the digitization compiled 1,030 papers and 38 volumes of articles, from the Hammond Campus and Westville Campus respectively.

Coates said the purpose of the project is to record history, help students learn about our history and provide campus materials to a worldwide audience.

The project was approved by Tammy Guerrero, director of the University Library. There were no grants involved and the total cost for this endeavor was less than $10,000.

Amanda Lopez, Editor-inChief of The Pioneer, said the project will preserve the work of many past student reporters.

“I’m glad we could help the library complete an important campus project,” Lopez said.

1 Comment

One Response to “Library digitizes archive of student newspapers”

  1. Curious on October 16th, 2018 4:14 pm

    What is wrong with you people? This is a digital press release. Why can’t you provide a digital link to the archived newspapers?

We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Masthead maintenance
Masthead maintenance
Concerns of confidentiality surround committee proposal

Faculty and staff who are members of the Faculty Senate and Imagine PNW task forces pushed back against a proposal for the creation of an ad-hoc commi...

Indiana U.S. Senate debate:
Indiana U.S. Senate debate:
System-wide LMS review underway
System-wide LMS review underway
Platon’s “trip through power”discusses leadership, authenticity
Platon’s “trip through power”discusses leadership, authenticity