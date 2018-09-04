Associate director to focus on students

Charles Matt Crouse, associate director of student assistance and conduct, and Alexis Ford, sophomore business major, speak about her time at PNW and what she hopes to do in the future.

Charles ‘Matt’ Crouse was hired as associate director of student assistance and conduct in the Dean of Students office on Aug. 8.

Andrew Pettee, assistant dean of students, said Crouse is a good fit for the position because of his applicable past experiences and his willingness to help students.

Crouse, who gained a B.S. in political science from Ball State University in 2002, said he originally intended to study government and learn more about its role in the lives of citizens. He noted that his experience working in the residence halls as a student leader changed his career aspirations.

After receiving a M.S. in education from the University of Kansas in 2004, Crouse worked in residence hall and student supervision at a variety of universities from 2005 to 2017. These positions included the director of housing and residential life at New Mexico State University for two years and assistant director of university housing at University of Wisconsin for five years.

In his new role, Crouse will focus on aiding students in setting career goals and exploring new opportunities.

“A lot of what we do in student affairs is the education that happens outside the classroom. So who you are, how you communicate with others, and how you work in a team,” Crouse said.

Crouse plans to work with students and help them overcome obstacles and challenges. He added that he hopes to help them reach their potential as students.

“[My other goal] is to help set or reset expectations if they’ve made a poor choice. Ultimately, the role I chose to take on is to keep students in school and graduating as many folks from PNW as possible,” Crouse said.

Pettee said the Office of the Dean of Students is pleased to have Crouse and that his experience makes him an asset.

Crouse wants to connect students and faculty in a way that can promote student leaders and help shape PNW as an emerging college.

“My goal is to really help in the area of student life and student leadership. I want to help out colleagues in the Office of Student Life identify, promote and cultivate student leaders. I think it will be very exciting not only to shape Purdue Northwest as a whole, but shaping the overall student experience here.” Crouse said.