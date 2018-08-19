Getting the ball rolling

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Men’s soccer

Following a loss in the first-round of the conference playoffs last season, the men’s soccer team recruited 13 student-athletes over the summer, three of which are transfer students.

Ryan Hayes, men’s soccer head coach, said the key additions are transfer students: Adrian Jimenez, Daniel Freedman and Jules Cailliau. He also noted key departures: Miguel David, Jamie Prado and Thomas Hardy.

Hayes said the team is hoping to improve on last year’s first-round playoff loss to Davenport University in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs.

“With a lot of new guys in the squad we are looking for quick integration and playing well as a unit,” Hayes said. “We will need to work hard, play for each other and [keep our] heads in the same direction as a group.”

The men’s soccer team finished with a 4-9-3 record and were 3-7-2 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The team finished fifth place in the GLIAC.

The men’s soccer season begins with a home game against Lewis University on Aug. 30.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team will focus on setting team goals early in the season and working toward accomplishing them, according to Jake Truty, women’s soccer head coach, who begins his first year after Danielle Foxhoven resigned at the end of last season.

“My favorite goal for the team this year is breeding competitiveness,” Truty said. “I want the players to win at everything they do; every exercise, every fitness test, every game, every scrimmage, do your best to win and challenge your teammates to keep up. That will be a big emphasis from me as a coach.”

The women’s season finished their first year in the NCAA with a 0-15-0 record and 0-10-0 GLIAC record. The team placed last in the GLIAC and didn’t qualify for the GLIAC women’s soccer playoff tournament.

Truty said confidence will play a major role in the team achieving its goals. He also noted that key returnees Lucie Ashmore, senior goalkeeper, and Megan Miller, sophomore forward, will be vital for the team’s success moving forward.

“I would like to see the team believe in themselves, what they are doing and how they do it. [Their] confidence will get stronger this season, I know it,” Truty said. “If they go in full throttle, they will see positive results.”

The women’s soccer season begins on Aug. 31 at the University of Indianapolis.