Familiar face hired in athletics

Jon Newcomb and Ken DeAngelis, head athletic trainer, (left to right) discuss plans for the department.

PNW athletics announced Jon Newcomb will be the Assistant Director for Sports Information, Marketing and Event Management on June 4th.

Newcomb said his plans are to highlight the community involvement and extracurriculars athletes are engaged in.

“Our main focus is to showcase the student-athletes to the best of our ability,” Newcomb said. “They all do so many great things in the classroom, in the community as well as their respective sports and we just hope to show how great they are.”

Newcomb, a PNW alumnus, said he is excited to be back at PNW Athletics department.

“I am beyond excited to be back. This school and especially the athletic department is very important to me so being able to work with everyone again is fantastic,” Newcomb said.

Newcomb worked in the media relations department of athletics in 2012, assisting with the department’s efforts on stat-keeping, updates and recaps. He started a role as the sports information graduate assistant in the summer of 2015. Newcomb graduated from then-Purdue Calumet with a bachelor’s degree in communication concentrating in public relations before going on to complete his master’s degree in business administration in December 2017. He left athletics upon his graduation.

Rick Costello, athletic director, said Newcomb has a positive work ethic and his history of working in the field will do wonders for the athletics department.

“I am excited that Jon has returned to Purdue Northwest and know from experience that he will do an outstanding job,” Costello said. “Jon brings a tremendous background in graphic design, social media and event management, which will be a great asset for the PNW Pride.”

Costello also applauded Newcomb for his energy and dedication to showing how the school’s student-athletes can represent PNW in a variety of ways.

“Jon has a strong passion for this athletic department and I am looking forward to his vision, energy and enthusiasm for the Pride,” Costello said. “I know Jon will work every day to showcase the academic, athletic, and community excellence of the Purdue Northwest student-athletes.”

Newcomb said the decision to take the role was because of the people in the department.

“After spending a long time at the University I was able to build relationships with a lot of incredible people. These people have become family to me and having an opportunity to come back and get to work alongside them was the easiest decision I could make.” Newcomb said.

Newcomb will be replacing Rob Huizenga, who resigned on May 23.

Outside of work, Newcomb enjoys being around with family and watching sports and Netflix. He’s a big fan of every Chicago sports teams, in baseball, he’s a fan of the Chicago Cubs.