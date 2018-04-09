SGA introduces House of Reps

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Before the election results are announced for the next round of SGA members to transition into their seats on May 1, the current members were able to pass one visible resolution: the creation of the House of Representatives.

Williams admitted that SGA does not appear to be very productive since most of their work has been internal.

“It usually depends on who you ask. For people who actually know who we are and what we’re about, they’re aware that everything is a step by process that could potentially lead something good,” Williams said. “If someone doesn’t know about us, they’re probably in the dark a tad bit, but we’re available all the time to enlighten people.”

The House of Representatives has been a work in progress for eight months, according to Daquan Williams, SGA president. The resolution, which passed on March 30, was for a final outline of a 36-member house that would allow for three representatives from each college on each campus.

The resolution goes into effect immediately and members that apply will be accepted on a volunteer basis for a one-year term. Members will be able to vote in a limited scope, according to Dustin Thibideau, CHESS senator in Hammond.

Resolutions will have to pass both to the House and the Senate starting in the fall, but the House will not be able to vote on appointments for chief of staff or chief financial officer. The House will also not be able to vote on senate appointments, but will be able to for president and vice president. The Senate will be able to bypass the House if it does not have five official members and a speaker or if no one shows up to meetings and fails to vote in the timeframe given.

Thibideau said the House of Representatives is created with the notion that it is for students who want to participate in SGA, but cannot commit to it. The structure allows them to be a part of SGA, but without the same responsibilities as senators.

Other initiatives SGA has worked on during the year are:

SGA passed the Active Shooter Requirement Video Act on Nov. 17. The act would require all incoming freshmen to watch a safety video on what to do if a mass shooting occurs.

A mandate for professors to put in grades during the semester in Blackboard was passed.

Both are up for voting by the Student Affairs committee in Faculty Senate on April 13.

The PRIDE system for students to share information about professor’s teaching styles was passed and beta testing is in development.

A fundraiser selling Fannie May chocolate bars that lasted from November to March raised about $300. Williams said the money will be put towards graduation stoles for the members of SGA that are graduating in May.

Two resolutions to bring in members James Schooley, CHESS senator in Westville, and Robert Rodriguez, Collge of Nursing senator inHammond, were passed.

The organization gave out $3,000 in Leadership Travel Funds between Circle K and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Williams said that while SGA did not accomplish as much as it had hoped for this year, it did more compared to previous years.

In the 2016-17 academic year, SGA completed the structure for a unified organization between the two campuses and passed a resolution to implement crosswalks on the Westville campus, which was later university approved. The crosswalks are slated to be installed this summer.

“We got amazing member involvement. We’ve started the foundation of a different project, and the students know us in some aspect now,” Williams said.