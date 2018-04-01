Leo the Lion travels with students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

New Student Orientation started a new scavenger hunt called #TravelingLeoThursdays, where students from both the Hammond and Westville campus search for small Leo the Lion cutouts and post pictures of their adventure on social media using #TravelingLeo.

The idea came from the Office of Marketing & Communications as a way to promote school spirit and involve the community.

There are eight hidden mascots on the Hammond campus and two on the Westville campus.

Selina Baez, graduate assistant for NSO, said she has enjoyed watching students participate in the scavenger hunt.

Students have posted pictures of the traveling Leo in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Cleveland, Ohio, and Disney World in Florida.

Valorie Gutierrez, junior computer graphics and technology major, said she and a friend found one of the mascots on the Hammond campus and won a fidget spinner.

“I followed the movement simply because I thought it would be fun to take pictures with Leo and post them on my Instagram,” Gutierrez said

Shelese Baiyee, junior criminal justice major, said she thinks trying to figure out the best way to travel with the mascot is enjoyable, as long as they have heard about the scavenger hunt. She said she did not hear about it until one of her friends told her about the hunt.

“I think it’s a unique way to connect with students, since the mascot is Leo. When a student sees something that is unique and interesting, they tend to be more involved,” Baiyee said.