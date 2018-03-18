The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

SGA town halls this week, voting next

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefMarch 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Two town hall forums will take place on March 20 and 22, before the voting period for SGA elections begins on March 26.

A town hall forum will occur on each campus with mostly predetermined questions by the SGA elections committee for the candidates to answer. Anna Duley, chair of the committee, said there could potentially be time for candidates to take audience questions.

“It’s important for the candidates to get to know who their constituents are and what their concerns are, as well as for the constituents to know who they’re voting for,” Duley said.

Each college has an open senate seat on each campus that is up for voting. The College of Business and the College of Nursing do not have any candidates running. Duley said that SGA is not concerned about empty seats because there are some every year.

Empty seats can be filled at any point during the year if an interested individual can gain 25 signatures petitioning for their appointment and a letter of recommendation from a faculty member or staff member. They must also prepare a resolution for SGA to discuss.

Students will be sent a qualtrics survey through email to vote for candidates before the 7 p.m. deadline on March 30.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

SGA race causes tension among candidates

A series of accusations and violations have been alleged against both parties currently running for SGA president and vice president. Eric Taylor,...

Campus to undergo active shooter training
Campus to undergo active shooter training
Updates coming to the arboretum
Updates coming to the arboretum
Tornado drills to take place on March 21, 29

PNW campus police will be facilitating a mock emergency tornado drill at the Westville campus on March 21 from 1 p.m. to 2: 45 p.m. and on the Hammond...

Sprinkler system in Griffin repaired, no damage to rooms

The sprinkler system that malfunctioned in Griffin Hall and caused flooding on March 3 has been repaired and there is no damage to students rooms, acc...