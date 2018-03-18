Tornado drills to take place on March 21, 29

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

PNW campus police will be facilitating a mock emergency tornado drill at the Westville campus on March 21 from 1 p.m. to 2: 45 p.m. and on the Hammond campus on March 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said the drill will train faculty, students and staff on what to do during a tornado and also will allow emergency responders to see whether the procedures work as intended.

A separate drill is planned for each building.

Miller said that the Westville campus experienced a tornado incident and shelter-in-place order on July 1, 2017. The tornado passed several miles away from the campus and went into rural LaPorte county.

“Tornadoes are one of the most destructive weather events,” Miller said. “About 1,000 tornadoes form in the U.S. each year with most occurring in the spring or summer.”

Miller said the department’s goal is to keep all drills under 10 minutes in duration to minimize the educational impact the drills will have on the university