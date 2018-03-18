The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Tornado drills to take place on March 21, 29

Amanda Biro, News EditorMarch 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






PNW campus police will be facilitating a mock emergency tornado drill at the Westville campus on March 21 from 1 p.m. to 2: 45 p.m. and on the Hammond campus on March 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said the drill will train faculty, students and staff on what to do during a tornado and also will allow emergency responders to see whether the procedures work as intended.

A separate drill is planned for each building.

Miller said that the Westville campus experienced a tornado incident and shelter-in-place order on July 1, 2017. The tornado passed several miles away from the campus and went into rural LaPorte county.

“Tornadoes are one of the most destructive weather events,” Miller said. “About 1,000 tornadoes form in the U.S. each year with most occurring in the spring or summer.”

Miller said the department’s goal is to keep all drills under 10 minutes in duration to minimize the educational impact the drills will have on the university

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

SGA race causes tension among candidates

A series of accusations and violations have been alleged against both parties currently running for SGA president and vice president. Eric Taylor,...

Campus to undergo active shooter training
Campus to undergo active shooter training
SGA town halls this week, voting next

Two town hall forums will take place on March 20 and 22, before the voting period for SGA elections begins on March 26. A town hall forum will occ...

Updates coming to the arboretum
Updates coming to the arboretum
Sprinkler system in Griffin repaired, no damage to rooms

The sprinkler system that malfunctioned in Griffin Hall and caused flooding on March 3 has been repaired and there is no damage to students rooms, acc...