Sprinkler system in Griffin repaired, no damage to rooms

The sprinkler system that malfunctioned in Griffin Hall and caused flooding on March 3 has been repaired and there is no damage to students rooms, according to Scott Iverson, executive director of Housing and Residential Education.

“We did have to take out some ceilings in some of the common areas on the first through third floors in Griffin,” Iverson said. “The largest area affected was the big Griffin Hall meeting room, which is currently offline as the whole ceiling is removed.”

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said the sprinkler head malfunctioned. Iverson said the sprinkler head was in a room with an air compressor that runs often. As a result, the room got very warm and damaged the sprinkler head.

“When we replace that air compressor, we are exploring several options to be sure this does not happen again, including adding a venting system to the room to let out the warm air and installing a sprinkler head that can handle higher temperatures,” Iverson said.

Iverson said the sprinkler system is working and has been in full operation since the incident on March 3. Housing is currently using a temporary air compressor supporting the system until the former system is evaluated and fixed or replaced.

Although there has been some confusion from students about where to shower, water was never turned off because of the malfunction, and students were not forced to shower elsewhere, Iverson said. Iverson said the water in the sprinkler system is separate from the water in sinks and showers.

“I think the confusion lies in the fact that we replaced the hot water heater during spring break and have suggested the students could use the fitness center or some empty rooms we had set up for them in Peregrine while the hot water was out,” Iverson said.