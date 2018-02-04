Budget reductions to affect campus community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Budget reductions have been made to university divisions and departments in order to offset the $3 million budget deficit, according to Stephen Turner, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration.

In an announcement to faculty and staff sent out on Nov. 27, 2017, Chancellor Thomas Keon asked the leadership of the various divisions within PNW to reduce their recurring costs. Keon stated that the cost reduction strategies of each division were to be implemented in Spring 2018. The measures suggested in the email included reduction in force of current positions, reduction of supplies and equipment budgets, elimination of vacant positions and offering of the Early Retirement Incentive Program to eligible faculty.

Turner said many faculty and staff members took interest in the early retirement program when it was offered last year because the university was facing an 8 million dollar budget deficit.

“I believe that the more regularly these things are offered, the smaller the pool of interest,” Turner said. “At some point in time, we will have to virtually touch those who want to retire early.”

Turner said that health care benefits for up to four years and a six-month payout will be included as part of the program being offered to eligible faculty and staff.

“A lot of applications were approved [last year] and the program is still out there,” Turner said. “The sign-up period won’t open until later this spring, so we won’t know the outcome of the applicants until middle March.”

Turner said the specific decisions of where to reduce spending were largely up to the specific department or division.

Patricia Nowak, former chief of police, confirmed that she was a part of the reduction of workforce, but would not comment any further.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, could not be reached for comment.

Turner said that budget reductions are not taken lightly and that they present a tough situation.

“It’s always a difficult matter when budget reductions have to be made and difficult decisions have to be made. No one welcomes such challenges, and they are always difficult,” Turner said. “It can affect people’s careers and employees on campus.”

Hunter Saporiti contributed research.