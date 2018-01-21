Man charged in robbery after internet exchange

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Khiran Perkins, 24 year-old of Merrillville, was charged with robbery resulting in a body injury, for an incident that occurred on the Hammond campus on Dec. 4, 2017.

According to campus police, a PNW student posted on the internet about selling an iPhone 7. Perkins called the student and offered to buy the phone. The student and Perkins met at Porter Hall. Perkins then took the phone, pushed the student and fled the premises. The student was not seriously injured.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said campus police worked with the Hammond Police Department Gang Unit to identify the suspect through social media.

“[The Hammond Police Department Gang Unit] utilized their databases to locate a photo and name,” Miller said.

Miller said that, in the future, if students want to make an internet or Craigslist deal on campus, the best place to make the exchange would be in the PNW Police Department lobby.

“If the other party has criminal intent, it is highly unlikely that they will agree to meet, or actually show up at, the police station,” Miller said.

Miller also said scams in the form of internet sales, and in-person transactions from online communication can result in someone getting robbed.

“If the internet site has ratings on the seller or buyer, only make a transaction with someone who has a long history of sales or buys and a positive rating,” Miller said. “If buying or selling in person, be wary of any red flags, such as unusual meeting places and payment requests. If you still don’t feel comfortable, make sure you meet in a public place, preferably a police parking lot, and bring a friend with you.”