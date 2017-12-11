Pride pandemonium: Fall 2017 class graduates

The university announced that 1,216 students graduated this fall and 608 of them walked across the stage during the commencements on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

Ralph Mueller, vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost, told graduates to continue to seek innovation, impact and improvement as they enter post-college life.

Mueller expressed pride in the graduates and the people who helped them during their studies. He said the graduates’ readiness to innovate has already been shown by their willingness to consider other perspectives and ways of life and to listen to challenges to what others see as universal truths.

“All the academic work in the world will do no good if it doesn’t impact people,” Mueller said.

Mueller asked them to make an impact in just one life at a time. He said he hopes PNW opened doors to make these impacts and to find improvements.

“When you see those open doors, explore what lies beyond,” he said. “Have the courage to walk through one of those open doors. Walk through and find yourself.”

Robert Johnson III, a PNW computer-information systems alumnus who graduated in 1991 and earned a master’s degree in management in 1996, told graduates to never stop learning, cheering or trying. Johnson co-founded the security software firm Cimcor Inc. in 1997.

He said to keep cheering for others because other people also need support from family and friends for their achievements to be worth the effort.

“Don’t be afraid to fail – repeatedly. The faster you fail, the better. That failure is an opportunity to propel yourself faster to that thing you should be doing,” he said.

Student Government Association President Daquan Williams told his fellow students to think about the hardships they endured to reach graduation and learn that anything is possible. He said statistics show students who graduate in the fall often went through unfortunate circumstances making their path a semester longer.

He also called them to help others.

“Regardless of what your degree is, you can still make a difference within your community,” he said.

Carson Cruea, who majored in accounting for his bachelor’s degree, said he lives in West Lafayette close to the main campus of Purdue University; however, he chose to attend PNW’s Westville campus.

“That one-on-one experience was better than being put into a big classroom,” he said.

Tabatha Gambrel, whose bachelor’s degree is in psychology, said her goal is to teach children with disabilities and she feels this program at the Westville campus prepared her for this goal.

“I had some amazing professors,” she added, naming Hui Chu and Karen Donah.

George Galetsis, whose bachelor’s degree is in electrical engineering from the Hammond campus, said he endured many sleepless nights to graduate with highest distinction, but this was all worthwhile. He feels ready to find a job in electrical engineering.

“It created a good basis for me to go out into the field,” he said.

Piyush Arora, whose master’s degree is in computerinformation technology, said he enjoyed the environment created by the student body.

“They were all very welcoming to everyone, specifically international students,” he said, noting his perspective of being from India.

He also said the most helpful part of his graduate degree was the opportunity to work as a graduate aide alongside the dean of students and Vice Chancellor Carmen Panlilio.