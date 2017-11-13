Farewell to the fall season

The PNW men's soccer team huddles before the game to discus the game plan and provide words of encouragement.

The men and women’s soccer teams wrapped up its first season in Division II with overall records of 4-9-3 and 0-15-0 respectively.

Danielle Foxhoven, women’s soccer head coach, said that Division II is a different level of fitness and that it is a different speed of play.

“I think from the beginning of the season to the end we made huge improvements,” Foxhoven said.

Foxhoven said that she was very pleased with how the season went for the team.

Maddie Revercomb, midfielder, said the team worked toward the goals they set before the season.

“We improved a lot on becoming more confident as a team and offensively created a lot more opportunities in games toward the end of the season,” Revercomb said.

Megan Miller, forward, was named the All-GLIAC Women’s Soccer Honorable She was the first PNW women’s soccer player to be awarded honorable mention for Division II. The women’s team ended its season on Oct. 27 at home against Davenport with a score of 0-2.

Ryan Hayes, men’s soccer head coach, said he thought the team had an excellent first year at the Division II level.

“Our first year in the NCAA Division II, we had a number of successes: qualifying for the play offs, beating Davenport University for the first time in school history, beating or drawing with every team in the GLIAC except for Saginaw Valley State University,” Hayes said.

The team was ranked last in the preseason coaches’ poll, but they finished fifth in Division II.

Michael Brownsea, forward, was named All-GLIAC Men’s Soccer Honorable Mention.

Hayes said that the games for Division II are faster and stronger.

“You get less time on the ball to make decisions as you are being closed down much quicker. We need to work harder in the off season to prepare ourselves for this,” Hayes said.

The men’s team ended their season on Oct.31 against Davenport with a score of 1-3.

Both teams will be practicing in the winter and spring for the upcoming season.