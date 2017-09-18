TV co-host opened the 64th Sinai Forum

Close Joe Scarborough, opening speaker at the 64th Sinai Forum, poses with Chancellor Keon and his family. Photo provided. Photo provided. Joe Scarborough, opening speaker at the 64th Sinai Forum, poses with Chancellor Keon and his family.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

TV co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough, opened the 64th season of the Sinai Forum to a full house, discussing political issues and his political experience on Sept. 10 at the Westville campus.

Before becoming a political commentator, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2001. He ran for office as a Republican in 1994 due to his dislike of President Bill Clinton. Scarborough said he thought Clinton was the most insincere politician he had ever seen.

When Scarborough was elected as a congressman, he had to meet the president.

“I will not be in the same room as Bill Clinton,” he said, and recalled that his staff had to convince him otherwise.

When Clinton first saw Scarborough in person, Clinton turned and winked and pointed him out to others. He then came over and greeted him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I confess to you, I was seduced,” Scarborough said.

They passed welfare and regulatory reform and cut the inheritance tax, among other things.

“We did what you’re not supposed to do. We passed Medicare reform,” he said.

Scarborough also talked about President Ronald Reagan and Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill working together in the 1980s. Reagan and O’Neill had a “six o’clock rule.” No matter how harsh one of them spoke about the other during the day, one would call the other and apologize after 6 p.m. if one of them had gone too far.

Scarborough said now if a conservative and a liberal are seen in the same room, their political bases might react in outrage instead of working together. At the same time, party control swings back and forth.

Republicans won both branches in 2004, but the Democrats took control of Congress in 2006 and won the presidency in 2008. Then the Republicans won the House in 2010, followed by the Democrats keeping the presidency in 2012 and the Republicans winning the Senate in 2014.

Scarborough predicted the country would soon elect an independent president in reaction to these stalemates. Donald Trump destroyed both parties and won the presidency in 2016, he said.

“Americans are sick and tired of business as usual in Washington, D.C.,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough said he recently left the Republican Party because Republicans and Democrats will inevitably find themselves defending the indefensible.

“I’m just tired of defending stupid,” he said.

Scarborough talked about his decision to allow Trump on his show many times during primary season. Scarborough said his policy is to allow all presidential candidates to call in anytime they want. Trump just took advantage of the offer more than the other candidates.

Democratic Rep. Charlie Brown, who has represented Gary in the Indiana House of Representatives for 18 terms, suggested in the Q&A that the media put a blackout on covering Trump for a time. Scarborough said this would be like ignoring news of a hurricane.

After the address, Brown said he still thinks a blackout would help and make people respect the media more. However, he expressed agreement with Scarborough’s call for cooperation. He also said it will happen soon, because circumstances are forcing people to work together. Richard Rupp, associate professor of political science, said he was skeptical of a frustrated electorate choosing an independent.

“Professional political scientists would not give that prospect much chance. That said, after the election of Donald Trump, smart political scientists have given up the practice of making predictions,” he said.