The Final Countdown

As seniors anxiously struggle through their finals days before graduation in May, three seniors offered advice and talked about their future.

Olivia Forrester is a communication major minoring in Spanish, she is currently interviewing for summer internships and will hopefully gain a full time career after graduation.

“I am so excited to graduate I cannot believe it is finally here. I plan on going back to school for my master’s, so it does not feel like the end to me.”

Forrester offers advice to students who will be graduating next year.

“Do not give up! Stay on top of your credits and go see your advisor before it’s crunch time.”

Zachary Malcer, communication major with a concentration in public relations and a minor in psychology, will also be graduating in May.

“After graduation I plan on moving back down to Florida permanently and working for Disney. I’m reapplying to the Disney College Program and hope to be back working there soon after graduation.”

Malcer says that he is definitely excited and anxious to finish college.

“I am also nervous about entering the adult world, it’s definitely intimidating and nerve-wracking.”

His advice is to not push off applying for internships and jobs in your degree field and make sure to celebrate your small accomplishments.

“Without the little things we wouldn’t have all the pieces to the bigger picture.”

The last student interviewed was Katherine Evelyn Kester who will be receiving a degree in Behavioral Sciences and a minor in Psychology.

After graduation Katherine plans to become a social worker, and ultimately get her masters and become a school counselor/social worker.

“I am beyond thrilled to be graduating because I can finally get started with the career that I have worked so hard towards.”

“My advice for those graduating is to not be scared about their future and to enjoy their last year and embrace all the knowledge there is to be gained. Plus chances are most of our degrees still require a Masters so you’ll be back in school before you know it!”

Dr. Daniel S. Wilbur is a professor at Purdue University Northwest, he is the associate professor of communication and health studies.

When asked how he felt about his students graduating, Wilbur said he is always tempted to flunk his students so they can’t graduate.

“Our majors are a tight bunch and we form relationships and bonds and then all of sudden they are graduated and it’s sad.”

Wilbur offers advice to those graduating saying, “don’t think that your first job out of college is your career for life, it can also be just an opportunity.”