Feds award TRIO $1.8 million

October 7, 2025

PNW has received $1.8 million in renewed federal funding to TRIO support resources for first-generation and low-income students and students living with disabilities. The program offers comprehensive services that support students through graduation and preparation for entering the workforce or graduate school. Students benefit from one-to-one mentorship through tutoring, financial assistance and planning, counseling, career exploration and more through TRIO. The program serves about 200 students. The funding will benefit eligible students for the next
five years.

