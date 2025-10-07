U.S. News reports PNW among 2026 best Midwest universities

PNW was recognized as a top public regional university for academic quality and social mobility in U.S. News &

World Report’s 2026 annual Best Colleges rankings. The school was ranked 37 among top public Midwestern

regional universities. The undergraduate engineering program was ranked 46 among the top 50 programs.

The bachelor of science in nursing programs rose to 74 nationally. The magazine also recognized PNW as a top

performer in social mobility for its students. Almost half of PNW’s core students identify as first-generation college students.