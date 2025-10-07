University launches logo design contest

To introduce its new five-year strategic plan, the administration is asking students to participate in a RISE logo design contest. RISE, which represents PNW’s core values, stands for Respect, Innovation, Student-centric and Excellence. The contest is open to all students, staff and faculty. Designs must be original artwork, not AI-generated or stock images. Deadline for entry is Nov. 17. The winning logo will be used on the PNW website and promotional materials. The winner will receive an iPad. For more information

check the PNW website.