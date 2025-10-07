PNW designated a Purple Star of Indiana institution

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has designated the university a Collegiate Purple Star of Indiana institution by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. It recognizes PNW’s commitment to supporting military-affiliated students from application to graduation. PNW is one of only 28 Indiana colleges and universities to receive the designation and one of just six institutions to be awarded Tier 1 status, including Purdue West Lafayette and Purdue Fort Wayne. The designation means that veteran students receive the support and services they need to succeed.