Computer Graphics Tech professor named Fulbright Specialist

October 7, 2025

Magesh Chandramouli, professor of Computer Graphics Technology in the College of Technology, has been named a U.S. Fulbright Specialist. He will spend three weeks in December at Politecnico diTorino (Polytechnic University of Turin) in Turin, Italy, collaborating with faculty on enhancing the university’s ability to train aerospace engineers. The Fulbright Specialist program, part of the Fulbright program, aims to foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries through international educational and cultural exchange. It is a program of the U.S. Department of State.

