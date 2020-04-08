Pioneer wants to share your story

The Pioneer is launching a weekly feature called “My Story” to give the PNW community a chance to understand how the closing of our campuses is affecting students.

We want to provide a platform for students to share their stories and experiences. Tell us what it’s like to be stuck at home, what the campus closing means to you, how you’re coping with social distancing and how it’s affecting your social life. Write about your classes. Tell us how you think the closing will affect graduation experiences.

Students interested in participating should submit an article of 200-350 words. All articles or photos must be emailed to [email protected] for editing. Articles must conform to newspaper standards and style.

Articles will be featured on the Pioneer’s website at pnwpioneer.com. We hope the “My Story” series will shed light on the PNW community’s experiences and promote unity during these challenging times. For more information contact the paper via email.