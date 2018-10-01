The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Vice chancellor Panlilio no longer at university, positions filled with interims

Amanda Lopez and Hunter SaporitiOctober 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Carmen Panlilio, former vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, is no longer employed at PNW, according to Doug Clark, director of strategic marketing and communications.

The reasoning behind Panlilio’s departure is unclear. In an email sent to university faculty and staff on Sept. 25, Chancellor Thomas Keon stated that Joy Colwell, director of Graduate Studies, will be taking over the role effective immediately on an interim basis.

Panlilio declined to comment on the nature of her departure.

Clark declined to comment on the behalf of the university, citing university policy regarding employee’s right to privacy and confidentiality.

Colwell has been with PNW since 1997 and has previously been a visiting instructor, professor of organizational leadership and assistant dean for Graduate Studies in the College of Technology.

Becky Stankowski, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, will take on the additional role of director of Graduate Studies effective Oct. 1, according to Ralph Mueller, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost.

Photo provided
Joy Colwell, interim vice
chancellor for Enrollment
Management and Student Affairs.

Photo provided
Becky Stankowski, interim
director of Graduate Studies.

