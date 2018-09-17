Campus Police urge students to use precaution during internet sales

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Benotha Clay, 20, and an unnamed minor, 16, who were involved in the Sept. 7 campus armed robbery, were charged by the Lake County Prosecutor with robbery while armed, a level 3 felony, and theft, a class A misdemeanor.

The armed robbery occurred after a PNW student arranged to meet the two individuals and sell a pair of shoes in the Peregrine Hall parking lot, according to Brian Miller, director of public safety. The student was not injured.

Miller said the stolen shoes of approximately $100 value have not been recovered.

In the past year, two robberies – one which was armed and one that resulted in bodily injury – involving students have occurred on the Hammond campus following internet-arranged meetings.

In Dec. 2017, a student was pushed down and robbed in Porter Hall after arranging a meeting though the internet to sell a cell phone.

Miller encouraged students, faculty or staff who are conducting an internet sell or buy to use the campus police facility as a meeting place. He continued that campus police are looking into implementing a possible “internet transaction” safe area on campus, in addition to the police facility.

“The internet allows thieves to purport to be anyone they want,” Miller said. “Police Departments are regularly responding to robberies, thefts or frauds that have originated from internet arranged deals.”

Miller offered advice to individuals who choose to sell or buy items through internet marketplaces.

“If you are going to buy or sell through Craigslist or another internet service, be extremely careful,” Miller said. “Trust your instincts. If the deal seems “too good to be true” it is; don’t go alone; insist to meet at a public place such as the PNW Police Department; perform the transaction during daylight hours only. No exceptions; and take your cell phone with you.”