SGA resolutions pass

Amanda Lopez, Editor-In-ChiefSeptember 16, 2018

At the Sept. 14 Faculty Senate meeting, both the Active Shooter Video Requirement Act and Mandatory Grade Posting Act passed.

Discussion held on the Active Shooter Video Requirement Act discussed various methods to implement the video. Some faculty members suggested that the university police be present during showing of the video and other members suggested that faculty need to be more heavily trained in active shooter procedures.

Ultimately, the resolution will leave the implementation of the video up to each college to decide what will be the best method to use.

Riley Owens, SGA president, stated that it was expected that both resolutions were expected to pass after some discussion.

The version of the Mandatory Grade Posting Act that passed was the revised version by the Faculty Senate that eliminated requiring faculty to update Blackboard once a month.

