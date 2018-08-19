College of Nursing highlighted with national recognition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

PNW’s College of Nursing was recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education for the second consecutive time on July 24 by the National League for Nursing.

Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing, said curriculum improvements, which have resulted in higher passing rates of board exams, and demonstrations of how faculty and staff surpass expectations led to the recognition.

“We have refined our curriculum to make sure that students first learn about a nursing care issue in the classroom, then they put that knowledge to use in the simulation lab,” said Hopp. “We can assure the public that we are innovating and those efforts help our faculty, students and community succeed.”

The Center of Excellence title, which carries a four-year designation, is given to colleges and healthcare institutions that demonstrate “excellence” in faculty development, nursing education research or in student learning and professional development, according to the NLN. PNW was previously recognized in 2014.

As an independent organization consisting of 40,000 members including 1,200 institutional members, the NLN recognizes institutions following an application, consultation and visit, according to the NLN website. The NLN began recognizing institutions as Centers of Excellence in 2004 and has since granted the recognition to 47 colleges and healthcare organizations.

Tiffany Coffey, senior nursing major, said that receiving the recognition was a significant accomplishment for the program and is telling of the quality of the program’s faculty and staff.

“This program is creating caring, compassionate and very well qualified nurses for the future workforce in Indiana,” Coffey said.

As one of 16 institutions recognized nationwide, PNW will be formally acknowledged on Sept. 14 at the 2018 NLN summit in Chicago, Illinois.