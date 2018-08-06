Shuttle service departure times reduced, buses changed

The new schedule will feature a new 7:15 a.m. shuttle and the last shuttle will now be 5:15 p.m.

Major changes to the inter-campus shuttle were announced in a campus-wide email sent out by Brian Miller, director of public safety, on July 10.

According to the email, the shuttle, which was implemented following the unification of PNC and PUC in 2016, will no longer operate on an every-hour basis from 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Instead, the shuttle will depart every two-hours effective Aug. 13.

Additionally, according to Miller, PNW has switched bus providers from Chicagoland Transportation to Eclipse Transportation of Burns Harbor, Indiana, and will be using 24-passenger buses in place of the 40-passenger buses that were used during the 2017-18 academic year.

Miller said the number of departure times was reduced because the system could no longer adhere to on-time, every-hour departures.

“In the beginning, we set too aggressive of a schedule,” Miller said. “With heavy traffic, road construction, Department of Transportation required driver breaks, and, of course, weather, one-hour trips between the campuses [were] difficult to accomplish. Several times per week, we were unable to make our times.”

In addition to weather and construction challenges, the service also faced internal conflicts between bus provider and subcontractor. On Aug. 31, 2017, a dispute between US Coachways and a subcontractor resulted in a midday suspension of the shuttle service, which led to students and faculty being stranded on either campus.

The dispute was settled within days as PNW switched from using US Coachways to Chicagoland Transportation. But, the need for a reliable transportation method between campuses was highlighted as students and faculty were left without a way back to either campus.

Occurring in July, the schedule announcement comes at a time when many PNW students have already finalized their Fall 2018 class schedules — which may include classes on both campuses.

Riley Owens, SGA president, said he is concerned about the timing of the announcement and how it will affect student’s schedules. He said that he will be monitoring student feedback from the schedule change and will bring it to the attention of the Faculty Senate if needed.

Miller said the new schedule was issued directly after PNW was awarded the multi-year bus contract with Eclipse Transportation.

“It is our goal to again survey our riders [in the spring] and have schedule changes made before course selection,” Miller said.

Since its introduction, minor changes — including the removal of the 6:15 p.m. departure time, addition of the 7:15 a.m. departure time and introduction of a shuttle stop at the Portage Meeting Facility — have been made to the shuttle service; however, the simultaneous reduction in departure times and available seats are the most significant to date.

Miller said shuttle ridership was tracked and believes that the 24-passenger buses will be sufficient — and that the shuttle service will continue to be evaluated using feedback from students, faculty and staff.