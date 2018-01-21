PNW recognized as military friendly school

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

PNW was honored with the Military Friendly: Bronze Award for its commitment to creating opportunities for military personnel and received a 2018 Military Friendly School designation from Victory Media.

John Weber, assistant vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, said that every year adjustments are made to the university’s accomodations for veterans.

“It could be something as simple as providing space and opportunity to the veterans, and we’re also looking at peer-to-peer programs. We are looking at additional tutoring services because we are trying to provide the best opportunities we can to the students,” Weber said.

Weber said that roughly 800 out of about 5,000 colleges that exist in the U.S. receive this designation, which amounts to approximately 16 percent of colleges.

The university received the Military Friendly: Bronze Award, meaning that PNW’s programs scored within the top 40 percent of the tenthranked institution in a given category. The categories include academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention.

Weber said that being a Military Friendly School is a benefit to PNW as a whole because of the diversity and different mindsets that it brings to the campus community.

“We’re bringing in somebody [veterans] who has a different view from a typical 18-year-old student,” Weber said. “We’re bringing in somebody who is 27 for example, and it is great to see that diverse mix at our campus.”