Volleyball wraps up, looks to recruit

The PNW volleyball team wrapped up its first season competing in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, a NCAA Division II conference, with an overall record of 6-25 and a conference record of 1-15.

The volleyball team finished sixth in the South division of the GLIAC and missed the conference tournament on Nov. 15.

Julie Wiejak, volleyball head coach, felt the competition was high in every match they played.

“Division II is very competitive, even more so than we were expecting. The GLIAC is one of the best volleyball conferences in the country, and it is very competitive every single match,” Wiejak said.

Wiejak applauded her team for responding well to higher competition, and she expects the team to use this year as a learning experience.

“This season, just like every season, always helps prepare our team for the next season. Every season helps prepare future teams since we learn so much about ourselves each year, and it helps us move our recruiting in the direction we need to help our team move forward and improve in the GLIAC,” Wiejak said.

Brooke Ahrens, sophomore setter, said she understood that Division II was a huge difference from last year’s season.

“I think the first year was challenging but was also a learning experience for everyone. I think this year we saw the high level that Division II brings, and I think we can take what we learned this year to work hard in the off season to better prepare us for next year,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens said the Pride should work toward having the same mentality as its Division II opponents next year.

“I think when you compete at a higher level, you have to have that fight in you with every point. At this high level, they are always fighting for something, whether it’s for the conference tournament or the national tournament, and they play every game like something is on the line. I think that is important,” Ahrens said.

After the season concluded, Wiejak and the rest of the coaching staff have been willing to scout any player that would be a good fit for NCAA.

“To keep competing at this level, we will need to continue to recruit high level student-athletes, our current players will need to work hard when it comes to strength and conditioning and we will need to continue to raise the level at practice and training to continue to improve,” Wiejak said.

The volleyball team ended their season on Nov. 12 against Wayne State with the Pride losing 3-0.