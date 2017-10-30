Campuses to host College Goal Sunday

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

College Goal Sunday will take place on the Hammond campus in SULB Room 200 and the Westville campus in the Technology Building Room 265 to assist students and families in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Students that attend can qualify to win up to $5,000 in scholarships.

Tanika House, assistant director of Financial Aid, said the event will help to connect students to financial aid professionals from local colleges, universities and organizations.

“You will get free FAFSA help and advice from financial aid experts, person-to-person assistance and a chance to qualify to receive grants and scholarships,” House said.

The Office of Financial Aid suggests that if any students or families are interested in attending College Goal Sunday to bring a copy of completed 2016 federal taxes, W-2’s and other additional 2016 income and benefits information to accurately fill out the income portion of the FAFSA.

The Office of Financial Aid urges students to complete the FAFSA by April 15. That is the deadline date to be considered for Indiana state grant funding and the deadline in receiving institutional scholarships awarded by the Office of Financial aid.

Brad Remmenga, director of Financial Aid, said the Office of Financial Aid reached out to students about the event through their website, emails, social media, handouts and flyers, LCD Monitors, high school financial aid night presentations and by sharing the information with high school guidance counselors. Remmenga hopes that through these efforts, students and families will attend the event in preparation for the next upcoming school year.

“As prospective students from near and far complete their college applications or await admissions decisions, the burning questions is always how will they pay for it, so having resources like College Goal Sunday can assist students and their families with getting information about financial aid and prepare the community to be college ready,” Remmenga said.